‘Gadar 2’ box office collection: Sunny Deol's film set to enter Rs 500 crore club

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been in theatres for three weeks now and is still dominating the box office. The movie earned Rs 7.5 crore on Thursday, as per early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk.

The Anil Sharma directorial raked in Rs 284.63 crore in its first week, Rs 134.47 crore in its second week, and Rs 62.75 crore in its third week at the India box office, taking its total collections to Rs 485.85 crore. The film is now eyeing the coveted Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office.

Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Meanwhile, on August 25, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 also debuted in theatres. Despite this, the film continues to do well in terms of earnings.

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. It also features Patel, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", which also starred Deol and Ameesha Patel.

The film is said to be loosely based on Boota Singh, who was an ex-soldier in the British army. He was known for his tragic love story with Zainab, a Muslim girl he rescued during the communal riots at the time of the partition.

Set in Lahore during the year 1971, 'Gadar 2' perfectly delivers on its prequel's captivating action sequences while depicting Tara Singh's relentless anger towards those instigating hatred between India and Pakistan.

The film hit the theatres on August 11.

