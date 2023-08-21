'Gadar 2', 'Jailer', 'OMG 2', ‘Bholaa Shankar’ effect: I-Day week releases made around Rs 1,230 crore, says film trade analyst

This year Indian cinema saw some of the biggest Independence Day releases of all time with Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Bholaa Shankar. These films have managed to create history with combined worldwide box office earnings till now, which stand at around Rs 1229.93 crore as per the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Independence Week 2023 Release WW Box Office#Jailer - ₹ 543.96 cr#Gadar2 - ₹ 478.02 cr#OMG2 - ₹ 162.30 cr#BholaaShankar - ₹ 45.65 cr



Total - ₹1️⃣2️⃣2️⃣9️⃣.9️⃣3️⃣ cr



HISTORIC 11 days in Indian cinema.



Rajinikanth’s Jailer took the lead over the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar in terms of worldwide box office collections. Of the Rs 1229.93 crore earned during the Independence Week 2023, Jailer minted Rs 543.96 crore and Gadar 2 made around Rs 478.02 crore. While OMG 2 made around Rs 162.30 crore, Bholaa Shankar managed to make only Rs 45.65 crore in the same period.

Domestically Gadar 2 broke numerous records at the box office and is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark soon. According to the initial estimates, the film is likely to earn around Rs 13 crore on its second Monday, which is expected to make its Indian box office collection reach Rs 390.20 crore.

Gadar 2 is the second instalment of the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Audiences were impatiently waiting for the second part, and it is needless to say that the numbers show how the movie was worth all the wait. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is among the top blockbusters of all time as per the numbers recorded till now.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is also going strong and seeing a constant surge in box office collection like no other; the film has earned Rs 280.85 crore net in India so far, according to a report on Sacnilk and on the worldwide collection, it stands at around Rs 543.96 crore. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is also holding up to Gadar 2 and Jailer storm and as per initial estimates, the film will likely earn around Rs 3.35 crore on its second Monday in India. This will make the Akshay Kumar starer stand at around Rs 117.66 crore at the Indian box office.

Contrary to these, Chiranjeevi starer Bholaa Shankar is struggling to hit the Rs 30 crore mark within 11 days of its release. Bholaa Shankar is estimated to earn around Rs 0.14 crore on its second Monday at the Indian box office.

