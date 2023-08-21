'Jailer' to cross Rs 550 crore worldwide! Becomes second Rajinikanth movie to enter Rs 500 crore club after '2.0'

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is all set to cross the Rs 550 crore mark at the worldwide box office on Monday. The film collected Rs 450.80 crore in its first week and went on to collect Rs 19.37 crore on day 1 of second week, Rs 17.22 crore on day 2 of second week, Rs 26.86 crore on day 3 of second week, and Rs 29.71 crore on day 4 of second week at the worldwide box office.

With this, the film’s total worldwide box office collection has reached Rs 543.96 crore so far, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Jailer WW Box Office



Racing towards ₹5⃣5⃣0⃣ crore club.



Week 1 - ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 19.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 17.22 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 26.86 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 29.71 cr

Total - ₹ 543.96 cr



STUNNING



||#JailerHits500cr| #Rajinikanth | #ShivarajKumar | #Mohanlal|| pic.twitter.com/ENHoXZta9y — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 21, 2023

Jailer has become the second Rajinikanth film to enter the Rs 500 crore club after Thalaivar’s 2018 film 2.0, which featured Akshay Kumar as the antagonist opposite the superstar. 2.0 made around Rs 800 crore in its lifetime at the worldwide box office. Not only this, Jailer also became the second fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Jailer crossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office within 10 days of its release. The Thalaivar film has also crossed the lifetime business of Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan as of Sunday. Jailer collected Rs 514.25 crore within 10 days of its release and Ponniyin Selvan or PS1 raked in Rs 500 crore within its lifetime at the worldwide box office.

Moreover, the latest Thalaivar film on Sunday crossed $20 million at the overseas box office. With this, the film surpassed the lifetime collections posted by Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast at the worldwide box office. Jailer grossed Rs 166.31 crore in overseas markets whereas Beast minted Rs 153.64 crore in its lifetime at the worldwide box office.

Besides Jailer, Ponniyin Selvan, and 2.0, other south Indian movies that have entered the Rs 500 crore club are Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,810.59 crore), RRR (Rs 1,276.20 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,259.14 crore), and Baahubali (Rs 650 crore).

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is centered on Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who tries to save his son from a criminal who steals valuable sculptures and artefacts from Hindu temples. Backed by Marans’ Sun Pictures,

The film features Rajinikanth, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi. It also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances. Jailer was released in theatres worldwide on August 10, a day before Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Bholaa Shankar.

