Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film to soon enter Rs 100-crore club

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer film 'Good Newwz' is an audience favorite as is evident by the BO figures. The film is gaining huge numbers at the Box Office. On Tuesday, the film raked in a collection of Rs 16 crore that makes the five day total collection Rs 94 crore approximately.

Good Newwz raked in a collection of Rs 75-78 crore in its first four days. There are chances that the film could collect Rs 25-35 crore net approx. at the box office today. According to film trade analysts, this film could be Akshay Kumar's fourth film to enter the 100-crore club after Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. Kesari minted Rs 207.79 crore whereas Mission Mangal that was released on Independence day did a business of Rs 290.02 crore. Housefull 4 raked in Rs 279.13 crores at the Box Office due to the weekend.

'Good Newwz' is a comedy film that talks about the subject of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) in a fun manner. The film that revolves around the mayhem caused due to the interchanging of sperms of the couples who have the same surname, is being well received by the audiences.

If trade analyst Taran Adarsh is to be believed, Good Newwz has affected the business of Salman Khan starrer Dabanng 3 adversely. The movie went down in its second week as it managed to rake in only Rs 140 crore. Dabanng 3 fared average on the Box Office. Upon its release, its business got affected due to the constant protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Raj Mehta's directorial debut film 'Good Newwz' is giving tough competition to Dabanng 3 as the film earned Rs. 75-78 crore in its first four days.

