Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film earns Rs 100.30 crore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has managed to enter the Bollywood's coveted Rs 100-crore-club at the domestic box office. Zoya Akhtar's directorial movie has managed to collect Rs 100.30 crore within 8 days of its release. The musical-romantic movie had surpassed the Rs 50-crore mark in three days, and the Rs 75-crore mark in five days of its release.

According to trade pundit Taran Adarsh, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has performed well at the multiplexes and is doing impressive business in the metro cities. He tweeted that the movie has collected Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday. However, the film's collection dropped during weekdays and raked in Rs 8.65 crore, Rs 8.05 crore, Rs 6.05 crore and Rs 5.10 crore on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

#GullyBoy benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 75 cr: Day 5 100 cr: Day 8 Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz... Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

#GullyBoy crosses cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: 100.30 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

Additionally, Gully Boy's songs have also become quite the rage among youngsters in the country. They are busy creating and sharing memes of movie's songs like Apna Time Aayega, Azadi and more on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also shared a post on Twitter, and said "Tera Time Aayega", inspired from the hit song 'Apna Time Aayega.'

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

In Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Murad Ahmed, who is an aspiring rapper from the slums of Dharavi, Mumbai. The film is loosely based on the lives of street-rappers Divine and Naezy.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. Tiger Baby Productions, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment have co-produced Gully Boy.

