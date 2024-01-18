'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' India box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu's film crosses Rs 100 cr, Teja Sajja's movie at Rs 80 cr

'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' India box office: Mahesh Babu's latest film Guntur Kaaram has made huge bucks at the domestic box office despite witnessing a dip in its Wednesday collections. The film minted Rs 41.30 crore on its opening day, Rs 13.55 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 14.05 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 14.10 crore on its first Monday, and Rs 10.95 crore on its first Tuesday.

The film, however, reported single-digit collections for the first time on its first Wednesday. Guntur Kaaram is estimated to have made around Rs 7 crore on its first Wednesday, taking its total collections to around Rs 100.95 crore.

The film's Telugu shows reported an overall 28.34 per cent occupancy on Wednesday. Key contributors to the film's occupancy on Wednesday are Kakinada, Vizag-Vishakhapatnam, Guntur, Warangal, Vijayawada, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Teja Sajja-starrer Hanu Man, on the other hand, is simply unstoppable at the domestic box office as the film has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark within six days of its release. The film made Rs 4.15 crore across its Telugu shows on Thursday and went onto make Rs 8.05 crore on its opening day, Rs 12.45 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 15.20 crore on its first Monday, Rs 13.11 crore on its first Tuesday and is estimated to have made around Rs 11.50 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film made a total of Rs 80.46 crore as of Wednesday. Hanu Man's Telugu shows logged an overall 64.69 per cent occupancy whereas its Hindi shows reported an overall 12.04 per cent occupancy on Wednesday. Commenting on the film's performance in the Hindi belt, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "Hanu Man continues to perform best in mass pockets/ Hindi heartland, which is adding weight to its total... eyes Rs 23 crore+ business in *Week 1*, an EXCELLENT TOTAL, which is HIGHER THAN *Week 1* of KGF [first part] and Kantara [both Hindi versions]."

The film's Hindi version made Rs 2.15 crore on its first Friday, Rs 4.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 6.17 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.80 crore on its first Monday, Rs 2.60 crore on its first Tuesday and Rs 2.25 crore on its first Wednesday, taking the total collection to Rs 21.02 crore, as per Adarsh.

Regions that contributed significantly to the Teja Sajja-starrer superhero film's occupancy across its Telugu shows are Kakinada, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Vijayawada, Guntur, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Vizag-Vishakhapatnam, Nizamabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. The film's Hindi shows logged a stellar occupancy in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow, Mumbai and National Capital Region (NCR).

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram focuses on an underworld don who unexpectedly finds himself romantically involved with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city of Guntur. The movie features Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

Hanu Man, directed by Prasanth Verma, is centered on a village simpleton who attains the superpowers of Lord Hanumana by accident and works to protect his people against evil forces. The movie stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Both Guntur Kaaram and Hanu Man released in theatres worldwide on January 12, ahead of Sankranthi.

