'Hanu Man' vs 'Guntur Kaaram' worldwide box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja's film cruises towards Rs 150 cr, Mahesh Babu's movie inches closer to Rs 175 cr

'Hanu Man' vs 'Guntur Kaaram' worldwide box office: Teja Sajja-starrer superhero film Hanu Man raked in some great numbers on its first Tuesday at the worldwide box office. The film is now set to cross the Rs 150 crore milestone soon. Hanu Man made Rs 21.35 crore on its first day and went onto make Rs 29.72 on its second day on the back of additional premieres and increased shows.

The film then went onto make Rs 24.16 crore on its third day, Rs 25.63 crore on its fourth day and Rs 19.57 crore on its fifth day, taking its total global collections to Rs 120.43 crore. "Superb Tuesday helped the film to register double digit figure for the fifth consecutive day," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

At the overseas box office, Hanu Man crossed the $4 million or Rs 33 crore milestone within five days of its release. The film is also expected to make good numbers at the overseas box office in the second weekend as well, as per industry tracker Aakashavaani.

Furthermore, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is inching closer towards the Rs 175 crore milestone and eventually the Rs 200 crore mark. The film raked in Rs 82.08 crore on its first day, Rs 24.59 crore on its second day, Rs 22.36 crore on its third day, Rs 21.14 crore on its fourth day, and Rs 13.92 crore on its fifth day. In total, Guntur Kaaram made a total of Rs 164.09 crore at the worldwide box office.

Not only the worldwide box office, Hanu Man and Guntur Kaaram are also in a tug of war at the India box office. Hanu Man collected Rs 4.15 crore on Thursday, Rs 8.05 crore on its first Friday, Rs 12.45 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 15.20 crore on its first Monday, and Rs 13.11 crore on its first Tuesday.

With this, the film raked in a total of Rs 68.96 crore as of its first Tuesday. Guntur Kaaram minted Rs 41.30 crore on its first Friday, Rs 13.55 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 14.05 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 14.10 crore on its first Monday, and Rs 10.95 crore on its first Tuesday. The film made a total of Rs 93.95 crore at the Telugu box office within the first five days of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Hanu Man story, cast, ratings

The film, helmed by Prasanth Verma, focuses on a man who accidentally attains superpowers and clashed with the one who is desperate to get his own set of superpowers. Hanu Man stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore and Deepak Shetty in key roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.9/10 and a 4.9 star rating on Google.

Guntur Kaaram story, cast, ratings

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram focuses on an underworld don who unexpectedly falls in love with a journalist determined to shed light on the wrongdoings within the city. The film features Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Brahmanandam in significant roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8/10, a 4.4 star rating on Google and an audience score of 45 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

