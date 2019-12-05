Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection Day 6: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film struggles to stay afloat

Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Hotel Mumbai starring Anupam Kher, Dev Patel and Jason Isaacs has collected Rs 6.07 crore at the box office so far. The film, which was released on November 29, earned Rs 1.98 crore on its Day 1. It further minted Rs 1.70 crore on its Day 2 and Rs 2.03 crore on Day 3.

Hotel Mumbai, in its first weekend, raked in overall Rs 4.81 crore. The film, however, earned Rs 65 lakh on Monday and Rs 61 lakh on Tuesday.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, the film recreates the events of the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, 'Hotel Mumbai' was released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film was released alongside, 'Commando 3' starring Vidyut Jammwal. Film Commando 3 has performed better than Hotel Mumbai at the box office. Commando 3 has become the highest grosser of 'Commando' franchise with nett collection of Rs 27 crore (approximately).

This Friday, on December 6, Hotel Mumbai would be clashing with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The comedy flick has received good response from film analyst Trana Adarsh already. Adarsh has given the film 3.5 stars and has said that the film is "Well penned, well executed, well enacted".

Also read: Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection Day 4: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film witnesses slower growth, earns Rs 5 crore

Also read: Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection Day 3: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film gets a slow start; earns Rs 5 crore