Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection Day 4: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film witnesses slower growth, earns Rs 5 crore

Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Film 'Hotel Mumbai' starring Anupam Kher, Dev Patel and Harry Potter famed Jason Isaacs seems to have faltered at the box office. The film, which was released on November 30, has managed to collected just Rs 5 crore in four days of its release.

Hotel Mumbai earned Rs 1.08 crore on its first day on Friday and Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday. It's total collection on Sunday rose to Rs 2.03 crore and Rs 1 crore (approximately) on Monday.

Film Hotel Mumbai is based on ghastly 26/11 terrorist attack at Taj Mahal Palace, in which 150 people had died and over 300 people were injured.

In the film, Dev Patel plays the role of a Taj Mahal Palace staff member. Anupam Kher, on the other hand, plays the role of Chef Hemant Oberoi, who was the head chef at the Taj Mahal Palace and Towers when the attack took place. Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, 'Hotel Mumbai' is being screened in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

