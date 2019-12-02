Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection Day 3: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film gets a slow start; earns Rs 5 crore

Film 'Hotel Mumbai' starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Jason Isaacs has registered limited earning at the box office in its first weekend. The film, which released on November 30, alongside Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3, has collected Rs 5 crore so far.

On its opening day, the film collected Rs 1.08 crore at the box office, while on its Day 2 it earned around Rs 2.75 crore. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore (approx).

Helmed by Anthony Maras, 'Hotel Mumbai' is based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack at the city's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

In the film, Dev Patel has played the role of a staff member of the Taj Mahal Palace. Anupam Kher, on the other hand, has played the role of Chef Hemant Oberoi, who was the head chef at the Taj Mahal Palace and Towers when the attack happened.

Meanwhile, 'Commando 3' has done slightly well at the box office, with Vidyut Jammwal's film earning Rs 18 crore in its first three days.

