Housefull 4 Box office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar' s film earns Rs 50 crore in Diwali weekend

Housefull 4 Box office Collection: Film Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol has earned nearly Rs 13 crore on Diwali festival. Overall, Housefull 4 has registered total box office collection of Rs 50 crore (approximately) in its opening weekend.

However, Housefull 4 has received a barrage of criticism from several film critics, unanimously. Trade analyst Taran Adrash called the film 'weakest' in Housefull franchise and added, "Bad writing, terrible direction, over the top performances".

Housefull 4 clashed with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China. Both these mid-range cinemas have crashed on their opening day, while Made In China opened at Rs 1 crore, Saand Ki Aankh collected around Rs 50 lakh on day one.

Housefull 4 hit the screens on October 25 and collected Rs 19.08 crore on its opening day. On Day 2 (Saturday), the film raked in Rs 18.81 crore. Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji. It is the fourth installment of the blockbuster comedy franchise, Housefull. The Akshay Kumar film is a reincarnation comedy revolving around three couples.

Housefull 4 is facing a strong competition from Tamil film Bigil. Atlee's film Bigil has witnessed a glorious run in Mumbai where it sold-out shows at most locations, reported Taran Adarsh. Moreover, the film has resonated well in the overseas market as well. The film has crossed $1 million in the US, A$ 329,224 (Rs 1.59 crore) in Australia and 253,966 pounds (Rs 2.31 crore) in the UK.

