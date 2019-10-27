Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: There's no slowing down Akshay Kumar's comedy

Akshay Kumar's latest movie Housefull 4 continued its strong run at the box office on Day 2 despite Diwali festivities across the country. There was no major drop in the earnings and Housefull 4's box office collection stood same as its opening collection. The jump in box office earnings is expected after Diwali festivities come to an end.

Housefull 4's box office collection stood at Rs 19.08 crore on Day 1 and is estimated to have made around Rs 18 crore on Day 2, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 37.08 crore approximately.

Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon-starrer is doing well in the international markets as well. Housefull 4 made Rs 7.79 crore in the international markets on the opening day.

Housefull 4 saw gains of around 5-10 per cent in multiplexes across the country but has seen a drop in Maharashtra, where the film performed the best, as mentioned in a report in BoxofficeIndia. The film is doing very well in Gujarat/Saurashtra circuits. However, the best collection is expected to come from the NCR belt.

Housefull 4 has not received flattering reviews and the negative word-of-mouth coupled with the Diwali festival could pose an obstacle in its earnings. While it is the biggest release of the week - the other two being Made in China and Saand ki Aankh - it could also witness a massive drop due to these factors. Nevertheless, the performance of Housefull 4 can only be accurately gauged after Monday numbers pour in.

Along with Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanan, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunkey Pandey, Rana Daggubati, Sharad Kelkar and Johnny Lever. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy revolving around three couples.

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer 2nd highest opening comedy film

Also read: Made in China, Saand ki Aankh Box Office Collection Day 1: Dismal start to Rajkummar, Taapsee, Bhumi's films