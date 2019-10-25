Housefull 4 Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar's film all set for a grand opening today

Housefull 4 Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol starrer Housefull 4 has hit the screens on Friday. Housefull 4, which is the fourth installment of the blockbuster comedy franchise, Housefull, is being released across 3,000 screens in India. The film is being released alongside two content-driven films, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made In China.

Film analysts say Housefull 4 may witness a grand opening on the back of Akshay Kumar's stardom, its brand value, and its release timing (Dhanteras and pre-Diwali holiday). Film analyst Sumit Kadel said HouseFull 4's had recorded advance booking collections of around Rs 5.5-6 crore for first three days.

Housefull 4's previous instalments -- Housefull 3, 2 and 1 -- had opened at Rs 15.21 crore, Rs 14 crore, and Rs 10 crore, respectively. All three parts of the movie were directed by Sajid Khan but Housefull 4 has been directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Khan had stepped down from his directing duties after #MeToo charges were levelled against him.

Housefull 4 is a reincarnation story, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. Housefull 4 also features Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Johnny Lever and Kriti Kharbanda. Housefull 4 is Akshay Kumar's third film of 2019. He has already done two blockbuster films this year -- Kesari and Mission Mangal. If Housefull 4 meets expectations of film analysts, it will be Akshay's 11th consecutive box office hit in past three years. Starting from Airlift in 2016 till Mission Mangal this year, the actor has not given a single flop since 2016.

