'Housefull 5' box office collection day 3: After becoming 3rd highest B'wood opener of 2025, Akshay Kumar's film nears ₹100 crore in India

Housefull 5, the slapstick comedy featuring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in leading roles, has had a great run at the domestic box office so far. The film saw a decent opening at ₹24 crore on its first Friday.

Housefull 5 further went on to rake in ₹31 crore on its first Saturday and around ₹32 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹87 crore as of its third day. Housefull 5's box office collection in India is now nearing the ₹100 crore mark, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Moreover, the film is the third-largest Bollywood opener of 2025 after Chhaava (₹31 crore) and Sikandar (₹26 crore). Other top Bollywood grossers of 2025 so far included Raid 2 (₹19.25 crore) and Sky Force (₹12.25 crore).

It has also logged the second-highest debut weekend collections for any Bollywood movie in 2025 so far after Chhaava (₹121.43 crore).

The film's shows across India logged a decent occupancy on its first Sunday.

Housefull 5A's Hindi shows across India had an overall occupancy of 39.52% on Sunday, with its evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 54.77%. Housefull 5B's Hindi shows all over India had an overall occupancy of 24.49%, with its evening shows recording the highest occupancy at 36.40%.

Advertisement

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is the fifth film in the Housefull franchise. The film is set aboard a luxury cruise ship where a billionaire gets mysteriously killed by a masked man, leading to a series of misadventures as the investigation into the murder progresses.

Two different prints of the film, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, were released, featuring a different killer reveal.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the film features Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar in significant roles.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on June 6.