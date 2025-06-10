'Housefull 5' box office collection day 4: Despite Monday slump, Akshay Kumar's film cruises past ₹100 crore in India

Housefull 5, the comic caper featuring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in leading roles, has had a great run at the domestic box office. The film experienced a decline in its daily box office numbers in India on its first Monday.

Housefull 5 logged the third-highest opening of Bollywood in 2025, with ₹24 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. The film went on to earn ₹31 crore on its first Saturday, ₹32.5 crore on its first Sunday, and approximately ₹13.50 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film's total collection in India surpassed ₹100 crore and settled at ₹101 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The two versions of Housefull 5 saw lower occupancy across their shows on Monday.

Housefull 5A had an overall 19.78% occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday, with night shows recording the highest occupancy at 26.24%. Housefull 5B had an overall 13.02% occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday, with night shows having the highest occupancy at 18.37%.

Meanwhile, the film has done exceptionally well overseas in its opening weekend.

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film grossed $4 million in its first weekend overseas. "The opening weekend numbers of Housefull 5 have surpassed the opening weekend business of Housefull 3, Good Newwz and Sooryavanshi in overseas," Adarsh said in his post.

'HOUSEFULL 5' STORMS INTERNATIONAL MARKETS – AKSHAY KUMAR'S BIGGEST OPENER OVERSEAS... #Housefull5 is enjoying a triumphant run in international markets... Grosses $ 4 million [and counting] in its opening weekend – the highest ever for an #AkshayKumar starrer.



Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 takes the franchise to new waters—literally. Set aboard a swanky cruise ship, chaos erupts when a billionaire is mysteriously murdered by a masked man, kicking off a wild ride of misadventures and whodunit twists.

In a bold move, two versions of the film— Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B —hit theatres, each revealing a different killer. Alongside franchise staples Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the star-studded cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar.

The film hit theatres worldwide on June 6.