Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter becomes 5th Indian film to top global box office weekend after Animal

After having a great weekend at the domestic box office, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter struck gold at the global ticket counters. Fighter became the fifth Indian to film to rake in top weekend collections at the global box office. With this, it has joined films like Ranbir Kapoor's mega blockbuster Animal, Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra, Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR and Thalapathy Vijay's Master, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Hrithik Roshan's latest film raked in around Rs 142 crore in its domestic box office collection within four days of its release. The film further went onto add around Rs 66 crore in its overseas collection, taking its total worldwide gross box office earnings to Rs 208 crore.

With this, Fighter has surpassed the lifetime worldwide gross collection of Hrithik Roshan's last film Vikram Vedha in just three days. Vikram Vedha made a total of Rs 135.44 crore during its lifetime run at the worldwide box office, Sacnilk further stated.

Commenting on the film's great overseas box office numbers despite being banned in the Gulf, film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said in a post on X formerly Twitter: "Fighter is poised to cross Rs 30 crore milestone today. This would ensure an extended weekend of ~125 crores. While stability from Monday onwards will take it through, in overseas the film is already doing good despite being banned in the Gulf."

Fighter has not been released in Gulf countries except the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The film was released in the UAE with PG15 classification. It is likely that Fighter could be banned due to a combination of the film's sensitive subject matter and concerns over potential backlash in certain Gulf countries, Bollywood Hungama said in its report.

At the domestic box office, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within four days of its release. Fighter raked in Rs 22.50 crore on its first day, Rs 39.50 crore on its second day, Rs 27.50 crore on its third day and around Rs 28.50 crore on its fourth day. With this, the film is estimated to have made around Rs 118.50 crore as of its first Sunday.

With this, Fighter is among the highest opening movies of Hrithik Roshan. While War made Rs 159.70 crore during its five-day-long opening weekend, Fighter raked in Rs 118.50 crore in its four-day-long opening weekend. Bang Bang, Agneepath and Krrish 3 made Rs 90.13 crore, Rs 78.80 crore and Rs 72.80 crore during their respective opening weekends.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set around the Pulwama attack of 2019. The film also highlights the bravery and valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF) amid crisis. Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Talat Aziz, Ashutosh Rana and Sanjeeda Shaikh in prominent roles.

