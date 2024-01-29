Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film crosses Rs 100 crore

Fighter Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest aerial action film Fighter has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in India within four days of its release. The film made Rs 22.50 crore on its opening day, Rs 39.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 27.50 crore on its first Saturday and went onto make around Rs 28.50 crore on its first Sunday, as per initial estimates.

With this, Fighter is estimated to have minted around Rs 118.50 crore as of its first Sunday. Fighter saw a boost in its India box office collections due to robust word of mouth from the audiences and Republic Day holiday. The movie has now set its sights on the Rs 150 crore milestone and eventually the Rs 200 crore mark.

The film had an overall 31.56 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday. The film logged the highest theatrical occupancy in regions like Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, National Capital Region (NCR), and Ahmedabad, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Commenting on the film's box office business in India. film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X formerly Twitter: "The biz of Fighter is clearly divided... While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets/single screens haven't tapped its real potential... Post *extended weekend*, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belt. The real examination for Fighter begins TODAY, the make-or-break Monday."

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film mints over Rs 41 cr in India

At the worldwide box office, Fighter crossed Rs 200 crore in terms of gross collections within the first four days of its release. The film collected Rs 36.04 crore on its day 1, Rs 64.57 crore on its day 2, Rs 56.19 crore on its day 3 and Rs 52.74 crore on its day 4.

With this, Fighter's total worldwide gross collection reached Rs 29.54 crore as of its fourth day. "EXCELLENT weekend pushes Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter above Rs 200 cr mark in just 4 days," according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

The film received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. "#HrithikRoshan is, without doubt, the show stopper. He displays valour, restraint and rage with incredible honesty. He owns every sequence he appears in, makes every moment come alive with a stellar act… #DeepikaPadukone is top notch, handling the demanding part with flourish. The on-screen pairing [#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone] gives the film that extra sheen," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in his review on X.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film focuses on the events around the Pulwama attack and pays a homage to the courage of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials. Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz in key roles.

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik-Deepika film inches closer to Rs 100 cr in India as strong WOM comes into play