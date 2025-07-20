Is Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara a Korean remake? Box office soars past ₹63 cr in 1st 2 days

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is off to a blazing start at the box office, racking up ₹45 crore in just two days domestically and an estimated ₹63.75 crore worldwide—making it one of the strongest openings for a debut-led film in recent memory.

With newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead, Saiyaara drew significant footfall in major metros on Saturday, reaching over 51% occupancy despite limited screens. Day 2 brought in ₹24 crore (India net), up from ₹21 crore on Friday.

The film’s global performance mirrors its domestic success. India’s gross collection over two days hit approximately ₹52.8 crore, while overseas revenue contributed around ₹10.95 crore, thanks to a Day 1 overseas tally of $0.455 million (₹3.92 crore).

Suri’s unorthodox strategy—eschewing mall visits and city tours—banked instead on intrigue. “Fresh faces, minimal noise,” a trade analyst said. “It created natural curiosity.” Music was front and center in the marketing push, with a viral soundtrack driving anticipation via digital platforms. The rollout followed a “show more, tell less” philosophy, avoiding typical influencer tie-ups and leaning into slow-burn intrigue.

Authenticity also played a role. The decision to cast age-appropriate leads, instead of older stars in youthful roles, lent emotional weight and relatability to the story.

Yet Saiyaara is not without controversy. Viewers have pointed out striking parallels with the 2004 Korean drama A Moment to Remember, which centers on a young couple grappling with early-onset Alzheimer’s. No official comment has been made by Suri or Yash Raj Films, but Bollywood insiders label it a “contemporary adaptation.”

Suri has previously adapted Korean films, including Ek Villain and Murder 2, adding fuel to the speculation.

With high demand spilling into weekdays due to fewer initial screenings, Saiyaara seems poised for a robust run—critics and fans alike are watching closely.