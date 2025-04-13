Jaat box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film claws back with a ₹10 crore Saturday twist

Sunny Deol’s Jaat is showing a weekend pulse after a shaky start. On Day 3 (Saturday, April 12), the action-packed drama earned an estimated ₹10 crore, marking a 42.86% jump from its Day 2 dip.

With this, the film's three-day domestic total has climbed to approximately ₹26.5 crore — but conflicting box office reports are clouding the true picture.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat opened to ₹9.5 crore on Thursday but saw collections slide to ₹7 crore on Friday. Saturday brought signs of life, with early estimates suggesting a ₹10 crore haul. However, box office tracking remains murky — while Sacnilk pegs the Day 3 figure at ₹10 crore, some sources claim it could be as low as ₹2.72 crore, which would drop the three-day total to ₹19.22 crore. Others cite a higher range of ₹10–11 crore, pushing the cumulative to as much as ₹27.62 crore.

Occupancy trends also tell a mixed story. On Saturday, Jaat saw a 7.53% Hindi occupancy overall, up from Friday morning’s 5.44%. Bengaluru led the charge at 11%, followed by NCR (9%), Pune (8%), and Mumbai (7%).

Despite the noise in numbers, the film has managed to bounce back from its Day 2 slump. Ticketing data from BookMyShow adds weight to the recovery narrative — 29.8K tickets were sold by 1 PM on Saturday, up 51% from Friday’s 19.7K by the same hour.

Trade analysts say Jaat is holding steady for a mid-budget masala entertainer, especially given today’s lukewarm theatre footfalls. It has already outperformed Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which ended its theatrical run at ₹18.35 crore.

That said, comparisons with Deol’s Gadar 2 are inevitable — and Jaat falls far short. While Jaat collected ₹15.75 crore in its first two days, Gadar 2 raked in a massive ₹81 crore over the same span.

Global figures for Jaat are still trickling in, but its domestic performance suggests moderate momentum heading into Sunday. The real test will be whether it can sustain this growth — or fade behind the shadow of Deol’s past hits.