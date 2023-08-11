'Jailer' box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film sees massive opening; earns Rs 44 crore

Jailer box office: Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film, 'Jailer', saw a massive opening in theatres on Thursday as fans of the star celebrated the release with full enthusiasm. The film, which marks the superstar's first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar, collected over Rs 44.5 crore net on day 1 in India, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film had around 78 per cent occupancy on the first day, as per the portal.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter, "Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Jailer takes BIGGEST ever opening of 2023 at TN, AP, TS, KA, KL, OS, ROI Box Office from Tamil Cinema. Comfortably SURPASSES this year releases like #Thunivu, #PonniyinSelvan2 and #Varisu. #JailerFDFS #JailerReview B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R opening day records created across the world (sic)."

Meanwhile, trade expert Ramesh Bala said that Jailer has become director Nelson Dilipkumar's highest grosser in the US after premieres and day 1.

#Jailer becomes Dir #NelsonDilipkumar 's Highest Grosser in USA 🇺🇸 after premieres + Day 1.. #Jailer - $1.450 Million * #Beast - $1.375 Million (Lifetime)



* - Not Final — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 11, 2023

All about Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar's film, 'Jailer', featuring Rajinikanth released in theatres on August 10 worldwide. The film also features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing cameos. Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan and several others are part of the cast. 'Jailer' has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. 'Kaavaalaa' and 'Hukum' are the two songs that have become chartbusters.

The movie is attracting diversified audiences considering it is being released beyond the native language in Tamil with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited had said earlier.

Also Watch: Rajinikanth's Jailer releases, Ayushmann, Ananya Panday's Dream Girl song, Made in Heaven video, Parineeti Chopra’s singing video, Sara Ali Khan at gym, Janhvi Kapoor's airport look: Celebs on Insta