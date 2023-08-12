'Jailer' vs 'Bhola Shankar' box office collection: Rajinikanth's film earns over Rs 75 cr; Chiranjeevi-starrer collects Rs 20 cr on day 1

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', which released on the big screen on August 10 (Thursday), has taken the box office by storm. The movie has seen a fantastic start at the box office and managed to earn over Rs 75 crore in India merely in two days. While it opened up to a massive Rs 48 crore to its kitty on day one, the film added another Rs 27 crore, early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk show.

What's more is that the film has also entered the $2 million club at the US box office. "#Jailer enters prestigious $2M club at the USA Box Office. Rajinikanth holds the record for maximum number of movies in the club," trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan said.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday said, "Rajinikanth Jailer: HOUSE FULL BOARDS ARE BACK… FANTASTIC NUMBERS ALL OVER… #Jailer - the first collaboration of #Rajinikanth and #Nelson - has fetched a fantabulous start worldwide. #Rajinikanth’s power-packed act coupled with the massy content should ensure a superb weekend for #Jailer."

The film also features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing cameos. Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan and several others are part of the cast. 'Jailer' has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. 'Kaavaalaa' and 'Hukum' are the two songs that have become chartbusters.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' also released across the theatres on Friday, a day after Rajinikanth's film. On day one, the film managed to collect Rs 20 crore in India, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

The film reportedly had an overall occupancy of 61.92 per cent on day 1. Going by the current trend, it appears that 'Jailer' might have a slight edge over Chiranjeevi's film in the coming days as well.

'Bhola Shankar' is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film, 'Vedalam' starring Ajith Kumar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film features Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in pivotal roles. The original film released in theatres in 2015.

