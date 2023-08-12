Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's sequel film earns Rs 40 cr, OMG 2 collects Rs 9 cr

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2, which released on August 11, emerged as the second-highest opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The movie collected about Rs 40 crore on its release day, early estimates by Sacnilk suggest.

Sacnilk said that the movie's strong start at the box office promises a successful weekend and points at a potentially robust box office journey. The film secured an overall occupancy rate of 60.81 per cent in the Hindi market on Friday. The night shows, in particular, stood out with a staggering 86 per cent occupancy rate.

On the other hand, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Amit Rai, collected Rs 9 crore, early estimates show, and is the eighth biggest grosser of this year. The movie was also released on August 11.

Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has made a grand return to the silver screen after 22 years. While OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kuma's-starrer Oh my God.

Trade analysts on Friday initially said that Gadar 2 is expected to make around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore on its opening day, while OMG 2 would collect around Rs 80.96 lakh.

Later they revised their estimates and pegged OMG 2 collections at Rs 7 crore.

Trade analyst Girish Johar said ‘Gadar 2' is expected to rake around Rs 25 crore on its opening day. However, OMG 2 is likely to mint between Rs 10-15 crore on its first day, Johar said.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel said Gadar 2 will likely make around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore on its opening day and around Rs 120 crore to Rs 130 crore in terms of net domestic box office. He said OMG 2, on the other hand, could see a gross box office collection of around Rs 80.96 lakh.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Gadar 2 could earn something around Rs 120 crore on the opening weekend, and extend it to Rs 175 crore over the long weekend with the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

Box Office India has said that the movie had a grand opening at several single screens in the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat area.

Besides Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Gadar 2 is set 17 years after the events of the first film. This time, Tara Singh is on a mission to rescue his son Jeete, who has been captured by a Pakistani military official Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa).

On the other hand, OMG 2's morning shows had dismal occupancy of around 18 per cent but it grew to a very impressive 66 per cent by the night shows, largely due to the positive reviews the film received.

OMG 2, which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in pivotal roles, shows Akshay Kumar as a messenger of Shiva to earth to aid Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Tripathi) in his fight for justice for his son. Yami Gautam takes on the role of a lawyer and engages in a legal clash with Kanti during the trial.

Pathaan continues to remain the top opener of the year (Hindi language film) in India and worldwide, as per Pinkvilla estimates. Gadar 2 outperformed Prabhas’ big-budget mythological epic I, which opened at Rs 32.5 crore.

SRK's blockbuster is followed by Gadar 2, Adipurush, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bholaa, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and OMG 2.

Here are the top day 1 Bollywood openers of 2023 in India (Hindi) so far:-

1. Pathaan: Rs 55 crore

2. Gadar 2: Rs 39 crore

3. Adipurush: Rs 32.5 crore

4. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 14 crore

5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 13.25 crore

6. Bholaa: Rs 10.50 crore

7. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rs 10.50 crore

8. OMG 2: Rs 9 crore

9. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 8.75 crore

10. The Kerala Story: Rs 7.50 crore

