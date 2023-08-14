'Jailer' vs 'Bholaa Shankar' box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer continues to shatter records, Chiranjeevi stares at a washout

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth once again showed his box office stamina with his latest outing, Jailer, shattering multiple records at the ticket counters. The movie earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide within just four days of its release.

Clearly, audience are loving director Nelson's character etched of Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. Many viewers said on social media that this version of Rajinikanth harkens back to his peak era when Baasha, Padiyappa, Muthu, Arunachalam were monster hits and they showed Rajinikanth's in his complete stylistic element.

Jailer has earned over Rs 100 crore at Tamil Nadu, Rs 33 crore at the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), over $4 million at US, over Rs 10 crore in non-South Indian states, taking its total earnings to over Rs 300 crore. On Sunday itself, the movie earned Rs 82 crore, said trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Jailer WW Box Office



EXTRAORDINARY Sunday for the film.



Day 1 - ₹ 95.78 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 56.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 68.51 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 82.36 cr

Total - ₹ 302.89 cr



||#Rajinikanth | #ShivarajKumar | #Mohanlal||



After #Endhiran, #Kabali and #2Point0, Jailer is the FOURTH film of… pic.twitter.com/ChizHF4cFZ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 14, 2023

After Endhiran, Kabali and 2.0, Jailer is the fourth Rajinikanth movie to enter the Rs 300-crore box office club. The movie has already turned breakeven for producers Sun Pictures.

On the other hand, Telugu 'mega star' Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, a remake of Ajith's Vedalam, has been declared a 'disaster' because of director Meher Ramesh's flat direction and middling screenplay.

Tickets Sold - BMS - Day1: 158.73K

Tickets Sold - BMS - Day2: 87.2K



Above stat says it all, #BholaaShankar crashed on day two & is heading towards a huge disaster. An embarrassing failure for Megastar Chiranjeevi for taking audiences for granted. pic.twitter.com/IbRuR1IfrI — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) August 13, 2023

The movie has only made 32% recovery after its Rs 40-crore gross collection after three days of its release. The movie's collections might find a bit of a fillip from the Independence Day holiday but it might still be a bigger flop than Acharya for Chiranjeevi.

Bholaa Shankar is marred by age-old comedy that is low on humour and high on cheap histrionics and the brother-sister sentiment was a major drag too, said viewers on social media.

Many said Chiranjeevi shouldn't do remakes and should stick to original scripts like Waltair Veerayya. The movie's bleak prospects at box office is yet another setback for producer Anil Sunkara, who would have looked to eke out some profit after his previous release Agent, starring Akhil Akkinenni, also turned out to be a dud at box office.

Meanwhile, Nelson said there shall be a sequel to Jailer.