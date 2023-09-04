'Jailer' worldwide box office collection: Thalaivar's action-thriller film holds strong in week 4; makes Rs 637.79 crore

Jailer worldwide box office: Rajinikanth’s latest release, Jailer, seems in no mood to slow down at the box office as big numbers keep coming in week after week. According to the latest numbers shared by the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has managed to reach Rs 637.79 crore at the worldwide box office in the 4th week of its release.

Vijayabalan shared the numbers on X (formerly known as Twitter), “#Jailer WW Box Office The dream run continues for this film even on 4th week. ||#600CrJailer|#Rajinikanth #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|#JAILERtheRECORDMAKER|| Week 1 - ₹ 450.80 cr; Week 2 - ₹ 124.18 cr; Week 3 - ₹ 47.05 cr; Week 4: Day 1 - ₹ 3.92 cr; Day 2 - ₹ 3.11 cr; Day 3 - ₹ 4.17 cr; Day 4 - ₹ 4.56 cr. Total - ₹ 637.79 cr,” he wrote.

#Jailer WW Box Office



The dream run continues for this film even on 4th week.



||#600CrJailer|#Rajinikanth #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|#JAILERtheRECORDMAKER||



Week 1 - ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 124.18 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 47.05 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 3.92 cr

Day 2… pic.twitter.com/ByH2SQMCuW — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 4, 2023

Jailer was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and released in theatres on August 10. The film was released worldwide in multiple languages amid massive expectations from Thalaivar's film.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that Jailer is the number one Kollywood movie till date in North America, reiterating the film's popularity overseas.

However, last week, the high-definition (HD) print of Jailer was leaked on social media. After the HD version leak, the makers of the film announced the OTT premiere of Jailer on Amazon Prime Video. Due to this leak, the film will be having an early premiere (less than a month since its release) on the OTT platform on September 7.

About Jailer

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is a story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who goes to extreme lengths to save his son from the grasp of a criminal who steals and smuggles valuable artefacts from Hindu temples.

C

The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer also saw Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances.