'Jailer' worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth’s film 'unstoppable' despite new releases, earns Rs 633.23 cr

‘Jailer’ worldwide box office: Thalaivar’s latest film Jailer remains unstoppable at the worldwide box office despite new releases. Jailer made around Rs 633.23 crore at the global box office so far. Rajinikanth’s latest film minted Rs 450.80 crore in its first week, Rs 124.18 crore in its second week, and Rs 47.05 crore in its third week. The film went on to make Rs 3.92 crore on day 1 of its fourth week, Rs 3.11 crore on day 2 of its fourth week, and Rs 4.17 crore on day 3 of its fourth week.

With this, Jailer has made a total of Rs 633.23 crore so far at the worldwide box office collection. The craze for Rajinikanth’s latest film overseas is evident as the film is running on a lot of screens on its 25th day in markets like Canada, France, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, the UK, Australia, and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), which has six countries - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

#Jailer WW Box Office



Despite new releases, the film is UNSTOPPABLE



||#600CrJailer|#Rajinikanth #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal||



Week 1 - ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 124.18 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 47.05 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 3.92 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 3.11 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.17 cr

Total -… pic.twitter.com/PDEAQ6K77U — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 3, 2023 #Jailer is also one rare Tamil movie that is running in lot of screens in Overseas on its 25th day..



USA 🇺🇸, Canada 🇨🇦, UK 🇬🇧, France 🇫🇷, UAE 🇦🇪, GCC, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰, Malaysia 🇲🇾, Singapore 🇸🇬 and Australia 🇦🇺 https://t.co/ebAJAAo8Ra — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 3, 2023

Also Read: Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ likely to hit theatres worldwide in November 2023: Here's what we know

Domestically, the film saw a revival in its collections on the weekend. Jailer made a total of Rs 235.85 crore in its first week, Rs 62.95 crore in its second week, and Rs 29.75 crore in its third week. The Rajinikanth-led action-thriller went on to collect Rs 1.80 crore on its fourth Friday, around Rs 2.47 crore on its fourth Saturday, and will likely earn around Rs 3.20 crore on its fourth Sunday.

With this, the film is estimated to have made around Rs 336.02 crore so far. Jailer is running on more than 400 screens in Tamil Nadu and is also running on a lot of screens in Bengaluru, Kerala, Telugu-speaking states, and Mumbai among other parts of the country.

On its 25th day, #Jailer is running in 400+ screens in TN.. 🔥



ATBB! pic.twitter.com/wvD2ovTxcv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 3, 2023 In recent times, Tamil movies run for 25 days in TN and Bengaluru only..#Jailer is a rare movie that is running in lot of screens in Kerala, Telugu states and Mumbai and ROI.. https://t.co/ebAJAAo8Ra — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 3, 2023

Jailer’s collections were impacted negatively after miscreants leaked the film’s high-definition (HD) print online. Earlier this year, Jailer’s HD version was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other Torrent sites.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer focuses on Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who goes to extreme lengths to save his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals and smuggles valuable artefacts from Hindu temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in lead roles.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances. The film was released in theatres worldwide on August 10.

Also Read: 'Kushi' box office collection day 2: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer hits $1 million in US