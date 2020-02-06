Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 6: Saif Ali Khan-starrer likely to earn Rs 1 crore on Wednesday

Jawaani Jaaneman box office: The Saif Ali Khan, Alaya Furniturewalla-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is performing averagely on the box office. The Saif Ali Khan comedy-drama is expected to earn Rs 1 crore on Wednesday. Nitin Kakkar directed film that released on January 31 opened at Rs 3.24 crore. The film made good bucks on the weekend as it earned Rs 4.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.04 crore on Sunday. The film minted Rs 2.03 crore on Monday and Rs 1.94 crore on Tuesday respectively.

#JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5... Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]... Eyes 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: 16.80 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

The business of Jawaani Jaaneman is affected by the increasing box office share of the Ajay Devgn-starrer historical Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji made a whopping Rs 255.77 crore till Wednesday. The Ajay Devgn Kajol-starrer has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of Hindi cinema both in terms of collections and footfalls, according to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Apart from this, Tanhaji has also emerged as the third-highest grosser as it has managed to surpass the fourth weekend business of the Sushant Singh Rajput Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore.

#Tanhaji crossed 250 cr nett mark at the domestic BOX OFFICE. Film is one of the biggest BLOCKBUSTER of hindi cinema both collection & footfalls wise. Film 4th weekend collection is HIGHEST of all time for a hindi film & its only next to #Bahubali2 #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 2, 2020

The continuing stride of Tanhaji has slowed down the business of not only Jawaani Jaaneman but also the Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D. The box office numbers of Street Dancer 3D are on the lower side as the film is expected to cross the Rs 70 crore mark by the end of this week.

#StreetDancer3D Sunday 3.91 cr. Total 10 days collection 66.09 crores. Film shall cross 70 cr mark by the end of the week. Tanhaji gave a major dent to its collection in Maharashtra belt which was its main market. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 3, 2020

Bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, Jawaani Jaaneman features Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. This film also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewalla.

