'Jawan' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches closer to Rs 600-cr mark in India

Jawan, fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, has been doing well at the domestic as well as international box office. While the film has already entered the Rs 1,000 crore club worldwide, in India, it is inching towards the Rs 600 crore mark.

Jawan released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 576 crore in India. On September 27, Jawan managed to collect a decent Rs 5.15 crore despite it being the third Wednesday for the movie.

The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

The makers of the film had earlier announced that 'Jawan' has already crossed the coveted Rs 1,000 crore.

While Jawan continues to witness massive numbers at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan announced a special surprise for his fans. On Wednesday, the Bollywood superstar announced the buy 1 get 1 free ticket offer on his latest movie, and the offer will start from September 28 onwards.

Bhai ko, behen ko…

Dushman ko, Yaar ko…

And of course, apne Pyaar ko…

Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega!



Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami…

Yaani Poore Parivaar ko.

Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!!



Toh kal se… Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar… Just Buy 1 ticket and get the… pic.twitter.com/Qr9gI4ihcO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian to have two films ('Jawan' and 'Pathaan') gross more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office in the same year. SS Rajamouli previously held the record for being a part of two films ('Baahubali 2' and 'RRR') that earned more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was shot in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film, and made his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

