Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer eyes overtaking Pathaan on Day 1 with Rs 75 cr collection

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, has finally hit the theatres today. With the early reactions towards the film, it already looks like the film is set to break many records at the box office, including that of Shah Rukh Khan's last release Pathaan.

With a 5 am show in Kolkata, a 6 am one in Jaipur and tickets flying off the proverbial shelf, Shah Rukh Khan's actioner is set to break the opening day figures of his own film "Pathaan" with experts pegging day one earnings at around Rs 75 crore.

This number comprises Rs 60 crore to Rs 65 crore for its Hindi version and around Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore for its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, according to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. He further added that the film is expected to collect anywhere between Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore in terms of net box office collections provided the word of mouth is positive.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared an update on tickets sold for Thursday across national chains and revealed that the number stood at 5,57,000 as of 11:59 pm on Wednesday. "#Pathaan was 556,000 at 11.59 pm," he said.

Pathaan was a blockbuster, with reported worldwide earnings of Rs 1,050 crore. Jawan, described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", could outdo that.

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, the film, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, premieres at a time Bollywood theatrical releases -- most recent being "Gadar 2" and "OMG 2" -- are turning blockbusters.

"Out of the 10 lakh capacity on opening day, we've sold about 25 per cent of the tickets, which is like 2.5 lakh tickets sold for Thursday across PVR INOX (screens). It is a very big number and early estimates suggest that it can be bigger than 'Pathaan'," PVR-INOX Ltd Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI.

"People are saying that this will be an opening day of Rs 65 to 70 crore, which is bigger than 'Pathaan'. The opening day figure for 'Pathaan' was Rs 55 crore. So hopefully it will be bigger than 'Pathaan'," he added.

