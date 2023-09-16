'Jawan' global box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer breaches the Rs 700-cr mark in 9 days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has gone past Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On Saturday, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the film has earned Rs 711.06 crore at the worldwide box office after nine days.

It earned about Rs 125 crore worldwide on day 1, Rs 109 crore on day 2, Rs 140 crore on day 3, about Rs 157 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6, Rs 34.06 crore on day 7, about Rs 28.79 crore on day 8 and Rs 26.35 crore on day 9.

Jawan WW Box Office



ZOOMS past ₹700 cr gross mark in just 9 days.



FASTEST Bollywood film to achieve this feat.



Second entrant for Shah Rukh Khan after #Pathaan.



||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Atlee||



Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr… pic.twitter.com/8Arxe38fGV — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 16, 2023

Meanwhile, in India, the film has earned Rs 410.88 crore so far. Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its opening day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 80.10 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 32.92 crore on its first Monday, Rs 26 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 23.20 crore on its first Wednesday, Rs 21.60 crore on its second Thursday and about Rs 21 crore on its second Friday.

Jawan, a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

