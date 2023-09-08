'Jawan' scripts history! Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi opener of all time

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan saw a massive start at the box office. The movie, released on the occasion of Janmashtami across theatres on Thursday (September 7), has shattered all the previous records and emerged as the biggest Hindi opener of all time beating SRK's last release Pathaan.

Jawan earned Rs 75 crore net in India after record-breaking advance booking, according to a report in trade portal Sacnilk. SRK's last release this year Pathaan, on the other hand, had minted Rs 57 crore net on its first day.

Jawan earned Rs 65 crore net in Hindi, Rs 5 crore net in Tamil and Rs 5 crore net in Telugu on its opening day. It had an overall occupancy Hindi occupancy of 58.67 per cent on Thursday, September 7.



Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala mentioned on X (formerly known as Twitter) that "Jawan is looking at Rs 150 crore plus Day 1 opening worldwide (sic)."

#Jawan is looking at ₹ 150 Crs+ Day 1 opening WW.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 8, 2023

The Atlee-directorial comes after the massive success witnessed by Sunny Deol's mega blockbuster Gadar 2. However, Jawan has managed to surpass the opening day and Independence day collections of Gadar 2 with a huge margin.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 had earned about Rs 40 crore on its first day and a massive Rs 55.40 crore on the Independence Day holiday.

Shah Rukh Khan's actioner 'Jawan' released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani while Deepika Padukone is seen in an extended cameo.

The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer and features the actor in a double role - an intelligence officer and a thief. The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad.

