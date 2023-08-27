‘Jawan’ vs ‘Salaar’ overseas advance booking collection: Prabhas' movie crosses $300,000, SRK film nears $200,000

Prabhas-starrer Salaar continues to show its power in minting huge numbers in advance booking sales overseas. The film has managed to cross the $300,000 mark in advance booking at the US box office, according to the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

The movie has also managed to cross the 10,000 milestone when it comes to the number of tickets sold.

Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Salaar advance booking continues to mint huge numbers at the US box office. The bookings were opened at 290 locations with around 848 shows, and about 11639 tickets were sold till yesterday (August 26). This makes the total collection of the film’s advance booking $334,108 (Rs 2.75 crore).

“#Salaar CONTINUES to mint in huge numbers at USA🇺🇸 box office. CROSSES $300K mark & 10K tickets milestone. Advance sales - $334,108 [₹2.75 cr]; Locations - 290; Shows - 848; Tickets - 11639; ||#Prabhas |#SalaarTrailer | #SalaarCeaseFire||.”

#Salaar CONTINUES to mint in huge numbers at USA🇺🇸 box office.



CROSSES $300K mark & 10K tickets milestone.



Advance sales - $334,108 [₹2.75 cr]

Locations - 290

Shows - 848

Tickets - 11639



||#Prabhas |#SalaarTrailer | #SalaarCeaseFire|| pic.twitter.com/5tNccguwHH — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is heading towards a monstrous opening at the USA box office, according to Vijayabalan. The movie, till August 26, has managed to collect $191,279 (Rs 1.57 crore) with booking opened at 431 locations.

“#Jawan heading towards monstrous opening at USA box office. Advance sales - $191,279 [₹1.57 cr]. Locations - 431; Shows - 1822; Tickets - 12340. ||#ShahRukhKhan | #JawanTrailer ||,” Vijayabalan wrote on X.

#Jawan heading towards monstrous opening at USA🇺🇸 box office.



Advance sales - $191,279 [₹1.57 cr]

Locations - 431

Shows - 1822

Tickets - 12340



||#ShahRukhKhan | #JawanTrailer || pic.twitter.com/UbRzHqi3ng — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 26, 2023

Jawan is King Khan’s second release this year after Pathaan, which minted huge numbers at the box office and broke several records. The film currently stands at Rs 543 crore when it comes to its lifetime earnings at the box office.

About Jawan

Co-written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action thriller. Along with SRK, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo role in the movie. Jawan is all set to release on September 7

About Salaar

Prabhas’s Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. The film’s cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda, and the music is composed by Ravi Basrur. Salaar will hit the theatres on September 28.

Also watch: 10 Health Benefits of Avocado: The Superfood That Can Help You Lose Weight, Improve Your Heart Health, and More