Jumanji: The Next Level box Office Collection Day 6: Dwayne Johnson's film excels in India

Jumanji: The Next Level box Office Collection: Jake Kasdan's directorial 'Jumanji: The Next Level', which stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Awkwafina, has managed to mint roughly Rs 2 crore on its Day 6 (Wednesday). The Next Level was released on December 13 and opened with a decent amount of Rs 5.05 crore.

However, its collections improved further during the weekend and minted Rs 8.35 crore and Rs 10.10 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, the film's collection stood at Rs 3.01 crore and the next day, its earning was recorded at Rs 2.5 crore, which has taken it's overall earning to Rs 30 crore in India.

Jumanji: The Next Level was released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. It was released alongside Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2. However, Jumanji: The Next Level has surpassed Mardaani 2 in the box office battle in India. While Mardaani 2 has earned around Rs 25 crore, Jumanji has minted over Rs 30 crore.

This week, Jumanji will clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which is all set to hit the silver screen on December 20. It is most likely that Salman Khan's popularity would overshadow Jumanji in its second week in India.

