Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Collection Day 5: Dwayne Johnson-Karen Gillan's film earns Rs 30 crore

Jumanji: The Next Level box office collection: Hollywood fantasy drama Jumanji: The Next level is ruling at the Indian box office market. Dwayne Johnson starrer film has minted Rs 27.66 crore so far. 'The Next level' was released on December 13 and opened with a descent amount of Rs 5.05 crore. However, its collections improved further during the weekend and minted Rs 8.35 crore and Rs 10.10 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, the film's collections stood at Rs 3.01 crore. On Tuesday, it is expected to have minted Rs 2.5 crore. On Day 5, Jumanji: the Next Level might register a total box office collection of Rs 30 crore in India alone.

Jumanji: The Next Level released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

In the US, Jumanji: The Next level pulled in $59.3 million in the opening weekend-an 64% increase over Welcome to the Jungle's three-day opening. Welcome To the Jungle had earned $36.2 million. The Next Level follows the lives of four teenagers who accidentally find themselves caught inside a board game.

'The Next Level' cast includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman.

In India, 'The Next Level' is competing against Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2. Surprisingly, Jumanji has surpassed Mardaani 2 in this box office battle. Mardaani 2 has so far made an estimated Rs 21 crore.

This week Jumanji will clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which is set to hit the screens on December 20.

