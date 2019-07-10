Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 19: Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama likely to become highest grosser of 2019

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, has emerged as one of the most successful films of the year 2019. Kabir Singh has recorded a net box office collection of Rs 235.72 crore so far, says film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh. Shahid Kapoor's film, which is now inching closer to the box office collection of Uri-The Surgical Strike, is his first film to score a double century at the box office. It is also the fifth highest-grossing movie in a third weekend. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh had opened to a thundering start by earning Rs 20.21 crore on its first day of release.

The film has opened several records since its release. Kabir Singh, which was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas, is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie that did not release on a holiday. The film, however, received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

The remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day. Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, had earned Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had secured strong box office collections on Day 1 were Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore). Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

