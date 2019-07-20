Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 29: Shahid Kapoor's film biggest blockbuster of 2019

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's latest film Kabir Singh that has proved itself to be the biggest blockbuster of the year has slowed down in the box office. It is quite natural as the movie has entered its fifth weekend. Kabir Singh's box office collection - that has been exceptional to say the least - has cemented the film as Shahid Kapoor's biggest solo release till date. Kabir Singh has comfortably surpassed the previous blockbuster - Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike - by a huge margin.

In India, Kabir Singh has made approximately Rs 267-268 crore, with a collection of around Rs 1 crore on Friday. Kabir Singh's box office collection is far ahead of Uri's lifetime domestic collection of approximately Rs 245 crore. The film is still running but might box out of the theatres after Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya is released this Friday.

In the Hindi speaking circuits, the movie has flown over Uri but in the Southern region, it is yet to catch up to Vicky Kaushal's army drama.

Remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial has courted controversy for the lead character's misogyny and abuse. Shahid Kapoor plays the titular role of Kabir Singh who takes to substance abuse after his girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani is forced to marry another man.

However, all the negative publicity has only proven to be just publicity as the audiences has flocked to the theatres to see Kabir Singh. According to reports, after the success of Kabir Singh, lead star Shahid Kapoor has also hiked his fee from Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore.

Also read: Super 30 vs Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan gives tough fight to Shahid Kapoor's film

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 8: Few takers for Hrithik Roshan movie in overseas markets