Kalank Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun -Alia's film becomes 2019 highest opener, collects Rs 21.60 crores

Dharma Production's period love saga Kalank has become the highest opener of 2019. The multistarrer film has collected Rs 21.60 crore on Day 1. Kalank has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Kesari, which collected Rs 21.50 crore on its opening day. The film collected around Rs 6 crore in Mumbai. In Delhi and UP, Kalank has so far earned Rs 4 crore. According to boxofficeindia.com, Kalank has also beaten the opening day collection numbers of Varun Dhawan or Alia Bhatt's Judwaa 2.

However, Kalank has received a negative reviews from movie critics. Taran Adarsh has called Kalank "disappointing" and has given two stars.



#OneWordReview#Kalank: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating:

Doesnt live up to the expectations... Writing, music, length play spoilsport... Few dramatic portions work... Second half engaging in parts... Good climax... Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Aditya, Kunal Kemmu top notch. #KalankReview pic.twitter.com/rJgyNi3Ain taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2019

With a screen count of 4,000, Kalank is one of the biggest releases of 2019 followed by Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Kalank is a period drama set in 1945 in the pre-independence British era. It is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The film revolves around stories of six characters who are connected by love and revenge.

Kalank brings together two of the most popular Bollywood pairings - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt.

It is after a gap of 22 years that Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit are seen together in a film. The duo was last seen in 1997 release Mahaanta.

Besides, Kalank also marks the fourth collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Apart from them, Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

Also read: Kalank Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's film expected to earn over Rs 18 crore

Alos read: Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's second biggest opener film earns Rs 21.50 crore