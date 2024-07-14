Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 17: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone shatters all records, enters top 5 biggest grossers list

The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD continues to steamroll all previous records despite running in its third week. The Nag Ashwin directorial is now at the striking distance of overtaking Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal’s India Box Office collections.

At the end of day 17, the magnum opus is showing no signs of fatigue and has collected Rs 910.30 crore in worldwide collections, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its overall India net collections stand at Rs 563.7 crore.

Related Articles

According to Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD has entered the list of the top 5 biggest net grossers after surpassing Ranbir Kapoor's mega-blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The sci-fi epic minted an estimated 14.35 crore net collection on its third Saturday (17th day) with a jump of around 140 percent from Friday. This pushed the film's total net collection past Animal (Rs 554 crore approx.) at an estimated Rs 564 crore net.

The sci-fi blockbuster has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in worldwide collections on its third Friday, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Last year, two Indian films were able to surpass this milestone – Jawan and Pathaan, both starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The Nag Ashwin directorial is enjoying all the buzz due to the positivity it is gaining in India as well as overseas. Of all versions, the Hindi version and the Telugu version showed an exceptional jump on July 13 pushing its overall global collections.

Despite facing competition from new releases, including Sarfira and Hindustani 2, Kalki 2898 AD maintained its stronghold with a solid Friday collection of Rs 7.50 crore, marking a significant jump to Rs 17 crore on its third Saturday.

At the end of Day 15 of its release, the film collected Rs 543.45 crore higher than Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s lifetime domestic collection of Rs 543.05 crore. Kalki 2898 AD has been recognised as the biggest hit of 2024, outperforming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, which made nearly Rs 200 crore.

The epic sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee and Kamal Haasan in the prominent roles.

As per the recent updates, the Kalki 2898 AD will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. On Netflix, the Hindi version of the film will be streamed along with English subtitles. The film is now expected to be available on OTT platforms in the second week of September.