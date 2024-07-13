Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 16: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer hits Rs 1,000-cr jackpot, eyes Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Despite competition from Indian 2 and Sarfira, the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD continued its steller performance at the box office as it entered its third week of release.

The Nag Ashwin directorial has crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark in worldwide collections on its third Friday, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Last year, two Indian films were able to surpass this milestone – Jawan and Pathaan, both starring Shah Rukh Khan.

On day 16 in theatres, the science-fiction mythological epic netted Rs 5.2 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film’s domestic lifetime collections to Rs 548.75 crore. The sci-fi blockbuster has raked in Rs 888.60 crore in 16 days worldwide box office collections, according to Sacnilk.

At the end of Day 15 of its release, the film collected Rs 543.45 crore higher than Pathaan’s lifetime domestic collection of Rs 543.05 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan, who starred in the mega blockbuster, shared his reaction after it was reported that Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the lifetime box office collections of Pathaan in India.

On Saturday, Amitabh took to X (formally Twitter) and reacted to the box office feat. He reposted a post featuring the box office milestone and wrote, “the great joy of being a part of this magnum opus that crosses 1000 cr WW.”

Kalki 2898 AD has been recognised as the biggest hit of 2024, outperforming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, which made nearly Rs 200 crore. On July 10, Kalki crossed the worldwide collection of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, although it is yet to surpass its domestic total.

Currently, Kalki stands in the seventh position in the list of all-time highest grossing Indian movies. The Nag Ashwin directorial is at a comfortable distance to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan (Rs 1,050 crore) and Jawan (Rs 1,150 crore) in the coming days and find its place in the top five highest grossers.

The epic sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee and Kamal Haasan in the prominent roles.

As per the recent updates, the Kalki 2898 AD will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix, News18 reported. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. On Netflix, on the other hand, the Hindi version of the film will be streamed along with English subtitles.

The film is now expected to be available on OTT platforms in the second week of September. The makers have not announced the release date yet, the report added.