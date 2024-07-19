Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 21: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer hot on the heels of SRK’s Jawan 

The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD is seeing no fatigue among audience despite ruling the theaters for three weeks. The Nag Ashwin directorial is now at a striking distance of Shah Rukh Khan featured ‘Jawan’, which made Rs 640.25 crore in India box office and Rs 1,160 crore in worldwide collections.

On the day 22 of its release, Kalki 2898 AD has collected Rs 599.12 crore in domestic market, while its worldwide collection stands at Rs 970.8 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The sci-fi dystopian film is expected to surpass records of ‘Jawan’ as it gets ready to enter fourth week.

The film’s competitors Kamal Hasaan featured Indian 2 and Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfire have already been knocked out of the box office clearing the way for its continued run in the theaters. It might witness some competition from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz, which releases today (July 19).

The film’s Hindi version has been performing extraordinarily and has collected Rs 264.3 crore in 21 days. The movie has already overtaken the likes of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Animal, and trails only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR.

Kalki 2898 AD is India‘s highest-grossing film for the first half of 2024, contributing 15 percent of the overall box office this year, according to a report by Ormax Media

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan in a new video reflected on Kalki 2898 AD’s box office success and said it was a big deal for him to be part of a ‘huge film’ like this.

In a video clip released by the film’s team, Amitabh Bachchan, who portrays Ashwatthama in the film, said, “I am here to express my extreme gratitude to all the wonderful people who have been supportive in making our recently released film Kalki 2898 AD (successful) and giving it the kind of appreciation, love and affection that has now reserved its value to more than a Rs 1000 crore... I want to also express my thanks and gratitude for the honour it has given me in being with my co-artistes, and the stratospheric presence they have had in the film industry and still do – Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika.”

The veteran actor added the success of the film was ‘no mean achievement’, saying, “For Prabhas, this may be something of a routine because a lot of his films cross this Rs 1000 crore figure. But for me, I am truly indebted and very grateful to have been made a part of this huge concept called Kalki... I have already seen the film four times... and each time, I have discovered something new, something that I may have missed when I saw it the first time.”

The epic sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee and Kamal Haasan in the prominent roles.

As per the recent updates, the Kalki 2898 AD will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. On Netflix, the Hindi version of the film will be streamed along with English subtitles. The film is now expected to be available on OTT platforms in the second week of September.