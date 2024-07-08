'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection weekend 2: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone film crosses Rs 500 crore mark in India

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer sci-fi actioner has recovered significantly at the India box office on its second weekend. The film crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone on its second Sunday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Kalki 2898 AD made a total of Rs 414.85 crore in its first week and went onto rake in Rs 16.7 crore on its day 9, Rs 34.15 crore on its day 10, and is estimated to have made around Rs 41.3 crore on its day 11, taking the film's total India box office to Rs 507 crore.

Related Articles

Of this, the movie made Rs 242.85 crore in its Telugu shows and Rs 211.9 crore in its Hindi shows. The film's Tamil shows made Rs 30.1 crore, Malayalam shows Rs 18.2 crore and Kannada shows Rs 3.95 crore. At the worldwide box office, Kalki 2898 AD is all set to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark soon.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD writer and director Nag Ashwin said in a recent interview that Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, was introduced as a mysterious figure in the film and that a lot about the character will be revealed in the film's second part.

"For now, we want the audience to know that Yaskin's experiment has made him a superpower but he also created his nemesis; this sets into motion a set of events. It is a classic story of a villain creating his own nemesis," Ashwin told The Hindu in an interview.

He further said that the film's second part will be much bigger. The director also mentioned said that the team will regroup in a few weeks to begin planning on the same. "Yaskin is stepping out of his vimanam, so obviously it will be bigger," Ashwin said. Kalki Part 2 will also introduce another world called 'Flux Lands' in addition to Kasi, Complex and Shambhala.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Vijay Devarakonda and Shobhana among others in key roles. Mounted on a budget of around Rs 600 crore, the film released in theatres worldwide in 6 languages-- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English.