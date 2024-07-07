Kalki 2898 AD box office collection: Rs 1,000 crore within touching distance for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster

Director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, is seeing a phenomenal run at the global box office. Featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film displayed remarkable strength on its second Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD saw an impressive 106% growth in its collection on day 10.

Related Articles

The film's earnings totaled Rs 34.45 crore, with the majority coming from Hindi-speaking regions, outpacing its Telugu-speaking areas.

The breakdown of day 10 earnings is as follows: Telugu Rs 11 crore, Tamil Rs 3 crore, Hindi Rs 18.5 crore, Kannada Rs 0.45 crore, and Malayalam Rs 1.5 crore.

The total net collection for Kalki 2898 AD now stands at Rs 466 crore, with contributions from various regions: Telugu Rs 228.65 crore, Tamil Rs 27.1 crore, Hindi Rs 190.4 crore, Kannada Rs 3.45 crore, and Malayalam Rs 16.4 crore.

On Saturday, the makers announced that Kalki 2898 AD had surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark in worldwide box office earnings. Ashwin has also revealed plans for the highly-anticipated sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Ashwin told a TV channel that the sequel is still in its early stages, with only 20-30 days of shooting completed. "I'd say at best 20 percent is ready. The big stuff is still remaining. We have to get that right," he explained.

Ashwin shared that the sequel will focus on Kamal Hassan as the antagonist. "It’s fully him being the antagonist," he confirmed.

Discussing the plot with Variety, Ashwin said, "Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. The most important element will be the face-off between Yaskin, who can now wield the Gandiva, considered the most powerful weapon, and Karna and Ashwatthama, the most fearsome warriors."

Touted as the most expensive film ever produced in India, with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the mythological sci-fi action drama was released globally on June 27 in six languages. The film also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana.