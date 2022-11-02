'Kantara' box office: Rishab Shetty film crosses Yash’s 'KGF: Chapter 1' collection in Hindi

The Hindi version of the Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara is going from strength to strength at the box office. The film has collected Rs 47.55 crore in the end of its second week in theatres and is set to hit the Rs 50 crore mark soon. The Hindi version of the Yash-starrer KGF-Chapter 1, on the other hand, collected a total of Rs 44.09 crore in its lifetime collections.

The Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda-starrer raked in Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, Rs 4.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.30 crore on Monday and Rs 2.30 crore Tuesday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Kantara is centred around a local demigod who trades forest land to the tribe’s people with a king in the 1870s in exchange for happiness and also has traditions of Kambala (annual bull race) and Bhootha Kola (traditional involving spirit worship). The film features Rishab Shetty as Kaadubbetu Shiva and his father.

Besides Shetty, it features Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Manasi Sudhir and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. Hombale Films, known for KGF franchise and Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar, has backed the film.

The latest pan-India offering from Sandalwood or Kannada film industry has garnered massive praise from people across film industries like Sivaji The Boss and Robot actor Rajinikanth, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut, Allu Arjun, KGF director Prashanth Neel, Jana Gana Mana actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Urmila Matondkar.

While the Hindi version of Kantara was released on October 14, Tamil and Telugu versions were out on October 15. The Malayalam version was released on October 20 under Prithviraj Sukumaran’s banner Prithviraj Productions.

