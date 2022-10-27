Kantara secures top spot in IMDb India’s Current Top 250 Films List; surpasses 1993 anime Ramayana

Rishab Shetty’s action-thriller film Kantara has secured the top position in the India’s Current Top 250 Films List collated by IMDb. The film, which is going strength to strength at the box office, currently has an IMDb rating of 8.6. It has surpassed the 1993 anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, R Madhavan’s latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Kamal Haasan’s 2003 film Anbe Sivam and the 1987 film Nayakan.

The 1993 anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has a rating of 8.5 whereas R Madhavan’s latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has a score of 8.4 out of 10 on the portal. Both Anbe Sivam and Nayakan have a rating of 8.4.

Kantara IMDb reviews

A user gave Kantara 10 stars and wrote, “Movie speaks about a divine godly force that has been worshipped by people from the tribal ages. It’s an eye candy of experience to people who love watching story-driven old mythological stories.”

Another user gave the film a 10 on 10 and said that it is “all-in-one package.” The user further wrote, “A family movie after a long time, once again proved that if you cater a good product, demand itself will make it super hit. The acting by Rishab Shetty is amazingly good, the story line, narration, music, fights and cinematography are simply amazing. No wonder its breaking the records. Not to miss the climax, even by mistake, you will regret it.”

Rajinikanth hails Rishab Shetty, Kantara and the entire team

The film has also received praise from the 2.0 and Robot actor Rajinikanth, also known as Thalaiva among his fans and cinephiles. The veteran actor said that Kantara gave him goosebumps and wrote, "“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale Films’ Kantara movie. You gave me goosebumps, Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

Rishab Shetty, who plays the lead role in Kantara as well as directed the film, said that Rajinkanth’s appreciation is his “dream come true.” Shetty tweeted, “Dear Rajinikanth sir. You are the biggest superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir.”

Actor Sapthami Gowda, who plays Leela in Kantara, retweeted Thalaiva's tweet and wrote, “When the biggest superstar of the country talks about our movie Kantara, it gives the entire team a bigger energy boost. I am too small to even talk about Rajinikanth sir. All I can say is thank youuu.”

When the biggest superstar of the country talks about our movie #kantara it gives the entire team a bigger energy boost.

Kantara box office

Hindi version of Kantara is all set to cross the Rs 30-crore mark soon. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 2.35 crore as of Tuesday and raked in a total of Rs 26.50 crore. In terms of gross worldwide collections, the film has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark and collected Rs 211.5 crore, according to trade tracker sacnilk.com.

About Kantara

The film is an action-thriller focusing on a local demigod who trades forest land to the tribe’s people with a king in the 1870s in lieu of happiness. Years later, the king’s son wants the land back and faces the wrath of the demigod. The film celebrates the traditional culture of Kambala – an annual bull race– and Bhootha Kola– a traditional dance form revolving around spirit worship.

The film features Rishab Shetty in a double role as Kaadubbetu Shiva and his father. It also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Manasi Sudhir in significant roles. The film has been bankrolled by Hombale Films, also known for Yash-starrer blockbusters KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2.

