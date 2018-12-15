Kedarnath box office collection Day 8: Sara Ali Khan's debut movie earns more than Rajinikanth's 2.0 Hindi this week

Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath has made more than Rajinikanth's 2.0 (Hindi Version) this week. Kedarnath earned Rs 45 crore, while 2.0 (Hindi) collected Rs 38.00 crore during this week.

Sushant Singh Rajput's film made a total collection of Rs 45.10 crore at the box office in its first week. The Hindi version of Rajinikanth's 2.0 earned Rs 38.00 crore during the same period, its second week. Rajinikanth's movie (Hindi version) had earned Rs 139.75 crore in its first week. All versions of the film have combined crossed Rs 700 crore mark worldwide.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath grossed Rs 7.25 crore on its day one. It made a collection of Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Monday, Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3 crore on Thursday.

Despite failing to make a desired impact among critics, the movie has managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office. However, the viewers are praising the performance of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan in her debut movie.

Sushant's movie narrates a romantic drama of a Muslim boy Mansoor (played by Sushant Singh Rajput), and a Pahadi Pandit's daughter Mukku (Played by Sara Ali Khan). The film is set against the background of the Uttarakhand floods of 2013.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

