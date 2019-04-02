Kesari Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's film set to break record of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is performing well in its second week and is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The war-drama has collected Rs 125.01 till now. The film is likely to break the record of Akshay Kumar's 2018 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which collected Rs 133 crore, and may emerge as his career's highest grossing film after 2.0 (Hindi version), said trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh.



#Kesari attracts abundant footfalls in Weekend 2... Should comfortably cross *lifetime biz* of #ToiletEPK and emerge Akshay Kumars highest grossing film, after #2Point0 [#Hindi]... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: 125.01 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019 Kesari has become the fastest film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in 2019, followed by Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal. Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy managed to collected Rs 100.30 crore in eight days, while Total Dhamaal made 94.55 crore in seven days. Kesari crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Day 3, Rs 75 crore mark on Day 4 and Rs 100 crore on Day 7. #Kesari benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

75 cr: Day 4

100 cr: Day 7

Emerges highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019 [so far], followed by #GullyBoy [ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and #TotalDhamaal [ 94.55 cr; 7 days]. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019 Kesari is doing well especially in Delhi and Punjab circuits. And now, the film is having a stable run outside north India as well. Factoring the trend and popularity of Kesari, it may cross Rs 150 crore mark soon, said Taran Adarsh. #Kesari biz at a glance...

Week 1: 105.86 cr [8 days]

Weekend 2: 19.15 cr

Total: 125.01 cr

Biz has stabilised outside North India [which is doing excellent biz from Day 1]... Should touch/cross 150 cr, in view of the current trending. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019

According to boxofficeindia, the lifetime box office business of Kesari will be similar to Total Dhamaal. Multi-starrer Total Dhamaal has emerged as one of the most successful movies of 2019 with a total earnings of Rs 150 crore (approximately).

Kesari narrates the story of the Battle of Saragarhi, fought in 1897. The film revolves around 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, led by Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), who put up a strong fight against 10,000 Afghan troops.

Earlier, Kesari was planned as a production collaboration between Salman Khan and Karan Johar and was announced in October 2017. However, Salman later backed out.

Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also directed Punjabi hits-Jatt and Juliet Series and Yaar Annmulle. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Vansh Bhardwaj, Mir Sarwar, Jaspreet Singh, Vikram Kochhar and Vivek Saini as supporting characters.

