KGF Box Office Collection Day 14: Yash's movie maintains stronghold, inches towards Rs 200 crore

KGF: Chapter 1 survived onslaught from Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Ranveer Singh's Simmba and is pacing towards Rs 200 crore now. Not only the Kannada box office, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 has won over Bollywood box office as well as overseas markets. KGF: Chapter 1 has been released for audiences in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

KGF: Chapter 1 has made more than Rs 175 crore worldwide in 13 days and is expected to make Rs 200 crore by the end of this week. The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 has also performed rather well in the face of stiff competition from big Bollywood releases.

The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 made Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, and followed with Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.50 crore on Monday, Rs 2.25 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 1.30 crore on Wednesday of Week 2.

The gangster drama by Prashanth Neel starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash in pivotal roles revolves around the life of Rocky, who is born into poverty by lands in Mumbai - then Bombay - seeking power and wealth. Things get murkier as Rocky is enlisted to kill Garuda, the oppressive heir to the Kolar Gold Fields.

The biggest hit of the Kannada movie industry is now gearing up for the second part. Shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 is scheduled to begin in the summers and the movie is likely to release in the second part of the year.

Around 15% of the shooting was done while the first part was filmed. Director Prashanth Neel has also written the dialogues and the screenplay. KGF has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner, Hombale Films.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

