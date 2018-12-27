KGF Box Office Collection Day 6: Hindi version of Yash's movie picks up pace as SRK's Zero slows down

KGF: Chapter 1 is bucking up with its consistent collections at the box. In India, where almost everyone is a movie buff, the fight is tough to retain the top spot. Shah Rukh Khan's Zero was expected to top the charts, finishing the year on a high note. However, since Zero ended up disappointing, audiences have diverted to other options, including the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1.

KGF: Chapter 1 opened with Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 3 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.90 crore on Monday, Rs 4.35 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 2.60 crore on Wednesday, taking the total India business of the Hindi version to Rs 19.05 crore.

In fact, KGF: Chapter 1 has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed movie after Baahubali: The Conclusion, 2.0 and Baahubali: The Beginning, as mentioned in a tweet by trade analyst, Ramesh Bala.

Continuing its strong run in the box office with competition from a juggernaut such as Zero is rather commendable. Moreover, KGF: Chapter 1 released across 2,460 screens across the country while Zero released across 4,380 screens. Additionally, KGF: Chapter 1 has been made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, while Zero has a budget of Rs 200 crore. KGF: Chapter 1 is all set to comfortably recover its budget from its worldwide collections.

KGF: Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada movie in the US.

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 is the first part of the two-part series. KGF: Chapter 1 has been released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

KGF: Chapter 1, set in the 60s, revolves around the life of Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky who is born in poverty. Following his mother's wishes, he lands up in Bombay seeking wealth and power. In his quest, he lands up at Kolar Gold Fields after getting involved with the gold mafia.

KGF: Chapter 1 received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. KGF: Chapter 1 stars Yash, Anant Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar.

