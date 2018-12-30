KGF box office collection Day 9: Yash's film inching towards Rs 150-crore mark, despite competition from Simmba

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, which is claimed to be the costliest Kannada movie, is still getting an impressive audience at the box office. Despite the reduction in screens and shows in the second week, KGF is still inching towards Rs 150-crore mark. The movie is facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

Yash's KGF has made a collection of over Rs 121.33 crore at the international box office. KGF's Hindi version is performing well in theatres at domestic box office. Hindi version of KGF earned Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, while Zero collected Rs 1 crore on the same day.

KGF holds the title of fourth biggest South Indian dubbed film of all time. It is only behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series and Shankar's 2.0. KGF is also the first Kannada film to cross Rs 100 crore target at the worldwide box office. KGF was released on 21st December and in 2,460 screens in the country. Yash's movie was produced on a budget of approximately Rs 80 crore.

KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields, has got mixed reviews from the critics and is the first part of the duology series. The movie was released in five different languages, which includes Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

KGF is an action-drama movie in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields during the 1970s and 1980s period. The movie revolves around gangster Rocky and narrates his life's story from rags to riches.

