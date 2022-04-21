KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 7: Yash's film crosses Rs 250 cr mark

Kannada superstar Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is enjoying a record-smashing run at the box office. The Hindi-dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 had crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in just seven days establishing a new record.
KGF Chapter 2 had a bumper opening at the domestic box office. It recorded the biggest Day 1 ever at the domestic box office. Yash's film had collected Rs 53.95 crore on Day 1. It managed to surpass the Day 1 gross collections of Hritik-Tiger starrer 'War' (Rs 51.60 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan, (Rs 50.75 crore).
KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 7
According to box office analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 is the fastest film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. The film has managed to do so in just seven days. It beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's previous record of crossing the Rs 250 cr mark in eight days.
The film minted Rs 16.35 crore at the domestic box office on Wednesday, taking its lifetime gross to Rs 255.05 cr.
About KGF Chapter 2
KGF-Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14. This film, directed by Prashanth Neel, it is a multilingual release. KGF Chapter 2 is available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.
This is a period action film and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. Besides Yash, KGF-Chapter 2 stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srindhi Shetty in lead roles. The film also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Murthy and Harish Rai in significant roles.
