KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 7: Yash's film crosses Rs 250 cr mark

Kannada superstar Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is enjoying a record-smashing run at the box office. The Hindi-dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 had crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in just seven days establishing a new record.

KGF Chapter 2 had a bumper opening at the domestic box office. It recorded the biggest Day 1 ever at the domestic box office. Yash's film had collected Rs 53.95 crore on Day 1. It managed to surpass the Day 1 gross collections of Hritik-Tiger starrer 'War' (Rs 51.60 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan, (Rs 50.75 crore).

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 7

According to box office analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 is the fastest film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. The film has managed to do so in just seven days. It beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's previous record of crossing the Rs 250 cr mark in eight days.

(Credit: Pragati Srivastava)

The film minted Rs 16.35 crore at the domestic box office on Wednesday, taking its lifetime gross to Rs 255.05 cr.

About KGF Chapter 2

KGF-Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14. This film, directed by Prashanth Neel, it is a multilingual release. KGF Chapter 2 is available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

This is a period action film and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. Besides Yash, KGF-Chapter 2 stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srindhi Shetty in lead roles. The film also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Murthy and Harish Rai in significant roles.

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 3: Hindi version nears Rs 150 cr mark

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 2: Hindi version crosses Rs 100 crore-mark