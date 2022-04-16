KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 2: Hindi version crosses Rs 100 crore-mark

Kannada superstar Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has been wreaking havoc at the domestic box office. In just two days, the Hindi-dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

KGF-Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14. This film, directed by Prashanth Neel, it is a multilingual release. KGF Chapter 2 is available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 2

After breaking multiple Day 1 records, KGF Chapter 2 continues to dominate the box office. According to box office analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 core mark. Adarsh speculates that the film could earn around Rs 185 crore during the four-day extended weekend. The Hindi-version of KGF Chapter 2 minted Rs 46.97 crore on Friday, taking its lifetime gross to Rs 100.74 crore.

"#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ? 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ? 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING," tweeted Adarsh.

The Hindi version of Yash's film had recorded the biggest Day 1 ever at the domestic box office. The film had minted Rs 53.95 crore on Day 1. It surpassed Day 1 gross collections of Hritik-Tiger starrer 'War' (Rs 51.60 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan, (Rs 50.75 crore).

About KGF Chapter 2

This is a period action film and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. Besides Yash, KGF-Chapter 2 stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srindhi Shetty in lead roles. The film also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Murthy and Harish Rai in significant roles.

